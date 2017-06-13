Obama guilty of real Hillary Clinton obstruction, Fmr. US AG Mukasey says

Former US Attorney General Michael Mukasey says President Obama may be guilty of obstruction of justice in the investigation into Hillary Clinton's email.

“President Obama’s statement that he thought she shouldn’t be charged because she didn’t intend to violate the law is the real Clinton obstruction because that is a statement by him that this is the way I want that investigation to come out,” Mukasey said Tuesday in an interview with FOX Business Network's Maria Bartiromo. “He was introducing an element that was not in the statute to know you’re violating the law and he was saying that, that was the way he wanted the investigation to end. Obviously the Justice Department picked up on that.”

In his testimony last week, former FBI Director James Comey said Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch asked him to call the Hillary Clinton probe a “matter,” not an investigation, but Mukasey said that’s not breaking the law.

“That’s, I think, not obstruction because she’s simply playing the… same card the Clinton campaign is playing,” Mukasey said.

On Tuesday, President Trump said on Twitter that Lynch committed a crime and “gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection.”

A.G. Lynch made law enforcement decisions for political purposes...gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection. Totally illegal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017

Meanwhile Democratic lawmaker Diane Feinstein said she wanted to open an investigation into Loretta Lynch’s statement, but Mukasey said calling it a matter is just “the tip of the iceberg.”

“Then you’re talking about how come the Justice Department didn’t use the Grand Jury. How come they interviewed her at the end and two days later Jim Comey came out with a statement,” Mukasey said, noting that the Lynch interview was not recorded. “This was an un-serious investigation.”