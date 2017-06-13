Comey's Loretta Lynch bombshell warrants criminal investigation: Judge Napolitano

On Tuesday, President Trump said on Twitter that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch committed a crime and “gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection.”

Continue Reading Below

A.G. Lynch made law enforcement decisions for political purposes...gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection. Totally illegal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017

Judge Andrew Napolitano said in his opinion, there is now enough evidence for a criminal investigation of Lynch for her involvement in the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

“The crime would be misconduct in office," Napolitano told the FOX Business Network's Stuart Varney. "The use of law enforcement resources for political purposes."

While he is unsure whether she is guilty, the Judge says “there’s enough to justify this commencement,” on the basis of former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony last week.

“This thing with Loretta Lynch is the biggest bombshell of the day,” he said.