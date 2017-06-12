A.G. Sessions to testify in public hearing before Senate committee

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a public session Tuesday, the Intel committee chair announced Monday.

Continue Reading Below

Sessions, who was scheduled to be on Capitol Hill for a budget testimony Tuesday, will instead likely face new Russia-related questions that arose as a result of former FBI Director James Comey’s congressional testimony last Thursday. Following Comey’s testimony, in a private gathering, he told lawmakers he had received “unconfirmed reports” that the Attorney General had conducted a third, unreported, meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the period between President Donald Trump’s election and his inauguration.

Sessions committed to appear before the Senate Intel Committee over the weekend, but it wasn’t clear whether his testimony would be heard privately or publicly. A source at the Department of Justice told FOX Business that the Attorney General requested the hearing be public. It is set to begin Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.