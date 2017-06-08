Trump is right to feel vindicated by fmr. FBI Comey’s statement: Robert Ray

Former Whitewater Independent Counsel Robert Ray discusses former FBI Director James Comey's upcoming testimony before Congress, telling the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo, “I don’t think there will be any bombshell testimony.”

Continue Reading Below

Despite not expecting anything new from the testimony, Ray said all the noise around the issue was due to impeachment talk by the Democrats.

“The Democrats are pushing the impeachment line, I think, you know, I agree with, you know, people who are responsible who have looked at this that there is not an obstruction case to be made.”

Ray hoped the testimony would allow investigators to move on to the allegations of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

“Investigators ought to get on with the task and determine one way or another whether there is any evidence of collusion which is really the whole purpose of the investigation to begin with.”

Ray then responded to concerns about James Comey’s communications with President Trump while FBI director, telling Bartiromo, “The notion that the FBI director doesn’t have any communications or shouldn’t have any communications with the President of the United States is a rather recent historical development, that was not historically true. The FBI director works for the president.”

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

When asked if Comey’s account of Trump would prevent talented people from wanting to work in the Trump administration, Ray said, “Given an opportunity to serve the country at the highest levels, who wouldn’t want to do that really? You don’t think there’s enough qualified people in this country who would like to serve? Heck, I’d like to serve.”