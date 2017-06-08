Bob Mueller will close Russia investigation in three months, fmr. FBI Asst. Director Coulson says

Former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday would not say whether President Trump was guilty of obstruction of justice but said the special counsel Robert Mueller, who is overseeing the investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, would look into it.

“I don't think it’s for me to say whether the conversation I had with the President was an effort to obstruct. I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning but that's a conclusion I'm sure the special counsel will work towards to try to understand what the intention was there and whether that's an offense,” Comey said during his testimony.

Shortly after Comey’s prepared remarks were released on Wednesday, Trump’s lawyer said it confirmed private reports that the President was not under investigation in the Russian probe. The remarks also confirmed that President Trump had been informed three times that he was not “personally” under investigation.

Former FBI Assistant Director Danny Coulson said while this is still the case, Bob Mueller will move quickly in getting to the bottom of this.

“He is tenacious, he’s tough, he’s not a lot of fun to be around but I will tell you he’s as good as it gets when it comes to getting to the bottom of a complicated and serious issue like that—we know the answer to that. Right now the answer is, he’s not under investigation and has not been,” Coulson told the FOX Business Network’s Neil Cavuto.

Coulson, who has worked with Mueller, said he will work with the same agents who initially handled the case.

“Bob Mueller will not let it go on and on. He will investigate as long as there is something there to investigate and when it’s over he’ll close it,” he said. “I would say it will probably take three months or so.”