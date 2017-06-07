Ringtone warns illegals, but sings different tune about Trump: Rachel Campos Duffy

A Chicago union has created a ringtone for immigrants aimed at cutting arrests and the deporting of illegal immigrants.

The ringtone uses a catchy jingle to educate immigrants in Spanish.

The lyrics say keep calm, you have a right to remain silent and you have the right to an attorney, but Rachel Campos Duffy said it sings a different tune.

“The real story is illegal immigration in this country is down 70%,” she said during an appearance on the FOX Business Network’s Varney & Co. “Donald Trump is building the wall and guess what this means for so many illegals who are living here who are not criminal felons? Guess what… Donald Trump is poised to do immigration reform.”

Advertisements for United Here Local 1’s ringtone will appear at bus stops in the Loop, on Michigan Avenue and in surrounding Chicago neighborhoods and run throughout the month.