FBI Director Comey assured Trump he was not being investigated

Documents released on Wednesday detailing former FBI Director James Comey’s prepared remarks for his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday, outline several meetings he had with President Donald Trump, including instances where he assured the president he was not personally the subject of a federal investigation.

During one encounter, Comey says “Without being directly asked the question, I offered that assurance [that Trump was not the subject of an investigation].”

President Trump also reportedly asked the FBI director whether he intended to drop the investigation into former United States National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn, saying “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go,” the document says. Comey also alleges that the president told him he needed and expected “loyalty.”

Additionally, Comey recounted a one-on-one meeting where he felt as though the president was attempting to create a sort of “patronage” relationship.

