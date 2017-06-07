Comedian Dennis Miller on London attack: Churchill would be turning over in his grave

Comedian Dennis Miller lashed out Theresa May on Wednesday, mocking her for her inability to curb the ongoing fight against terrorism that has plagued the United Kingdom. “For God’s sakes, Churchill must be turning over in his grave," Miller said during an interview on FOX Business Network. "How has it gotten this far Theresa May?”

May vowed to crack down on terrorism during an address outside Downing Street on Sunday, where she said “things need to change,” adding that “enough is enough.”

U.K. officials have admitted that they were aware of Khuram Shazad Butt, one of three terrorists involved in the attack on the London Bridge and nearby Borough Market. The attack killed eight people and injured dozens of others, and officials say they were looking into Khuram Butt's involvement in outlawed radical Islamist group al-Muhajiroun.

Youssef Zaghba, another one of the attackers had been put on a security watch list by Italian authorities, but British police said he was not on their radar prior to the attack.

However, Miller believes people on the watch list need to be targeted immediately

“Take the 3000 people on the watch list, put them in a camp and let them earn their way out with an explanation – what their life is, what’s happening right here, I mean that’s just the simple facts,” Miller said.