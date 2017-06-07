Christopher Wray: 3 things to know about Trump's FBI pick

Christopher Wray, a former Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration, will be nominated as the next director of the FBI, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday.

Wray would replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who took over after James Comey was fired by Trump last month. Comey is scheduled to testify publicly before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

Here’s what you should know about the career of Trump’s pick to lead the nation’s top law enforcement agency:

