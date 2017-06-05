UK favors Muslims: Fmr. Parliament member John Browne

Former UK Parliament member John Browne said politicians are "largely to blame" for the recent terror attacks in the UK. Browne accused MPs of a "sort of Communist political correctness that has allowed mass immigration,” he said during an appearance on the FOX Business Network’s Mornings with Maria.

Continue Reading Below

Even though terrorists have not yet used weapons of mass destruction, they have effectively used the UK’s open door policy, Browne argued, as a “weapon of mass immigration.” Muslims, he said, are favored by the law.

“You see statements by Britain on placards and demonstrations that if they were done by English people, the person would be… in jail and punished very severely for hate crimes,” he said.

He said Theresa May will win the next election and impose stricter and tighter policies.