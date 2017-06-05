Trump should go for temporary ban on all immigration: Ann Coulter

'In Trump we Trust’ author Ann Coulter discussed the legal fallout from President Trump’s travel ban executive order, telling the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney, “[Trump] suggested in his immigration policy paper, the greatest document since the Magna Carta, was a temporary ban on all immigration. You have no religious problem then, why doesn’t he go back to that?”

According to Coulter, a temporary ban on all immigration for a few years would avoid the issue of religion altogether.

“It excludes religion. And by the way, there is nothing unconstitutional about a religious ban.”

Though more aggressive, Coulter saw a “full immigration pause” as easier to get past potential legal challenges.

“I’d make it more aggressive. And by the way, how is a court going to strike it down if it’s not religious at all? Right now it’s being struck down on establishment clause ground.”

Coulter sees the lack of a first amendment in Europe as making it easier to deal with terrorist groups such as ISIS, unlike the U.S.

“In Germany it’s a crime to support the Nazi Party, are you worried about the Nazis today? No, but we are worried about ISIS, we are worried about Islamic terrorism. It ought to be a crime not merely to communicate but to advocate that ideology and they ought to be thrown out of the country.”

Coulter then reacted to Kathy Griffin’s press conference Friday over the comedian’s photo controversy, telling Varney, “The time from someone being an offensive aggressor to turning herself into the victim has gone at lightning speed now.”