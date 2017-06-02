Steven Mnuchin: We’re focused on getting tax reform done this year

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday discussed the importance of President Trump’s tax reform plan and why he supports the commander in chief’s decision to exit the Paris climate agreement.

“We are focused on economic growth, this is about creating jobs. We are focused on a middle income tax cut, we are focused on simplifying taxes and we are focused on making sure that business taxes are competitive again,” he told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs.

Mnuchin emphasized the importance of getting Trump’s tax reform plan done as soon as possible.

“I am focused working as hard as I can to make sure we get it done this year. It’s critical for economic growth that we get it done as soon as we can [and] we want to make sure that we get it done right,” he said.

The Treasury Secretary also explained why he supports President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

“The President believes in clean air and clean water, but the president believes in economic growth and he wants a better deal. It was an unfair deal for the American people…It just makes no sense that China ,which has about 30 percent share of carbon emissions won’t reduce theirs until 2030, yet we’ve been voluntarily reducing ours,” he said.