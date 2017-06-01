Paris agreement: Disney's Iger, GE's Immelt, Goldman's Blankfein and Tesla's Musk irked by Trump’s decision

Multiple executives at major U.S. corporations have expressed their disapproval of President Donald Trump’s decision Thursday to remove the United States from the Paris Climate Accord.
FOX Business takes a look at the latest CEOs who took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the subject.
-
1. Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk quit one of the president’s advisory councils after the decision was made to exit the agreement.
Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017
-
2. Bob Iger
Disney’s Bob Iger, who served on the President’s Strategic and Policy Forum, stepped down shortly after Musk, citing similar reasons for his decision.
As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal.— Robert Iger (@RobertIger) June 1, 2017
-
3. Jeff Immelt
Jeff Immelt, the head of Boston-based General Electric, said he was “disappointed” with the news that the U.S. would no longer be part of the Paris Accord.
Disappointed with today’s decision on the Paris Agreement. Climate change is real. Industry must now lead and not depend on government.— Jeff Immelt (@JeffImmelt) June 1, 2017
-
4. Lloyd Blankfein
In his first-ever tweet, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein expressed his discontent, saying the decision by President Trump was a setback for “the U.S.’s leadership position in the world.”
Today's decision is a setback for the environment and for the U.S.'s leadership position in the world. #ParisAgreement— Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) June 1, 2017
