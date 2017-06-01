On Our Radar

Paris agreement: Disney's Iger, GE's Immelt, Goldman's Blankfein and Tesla's Musk irked by Trump’s decision

Business Leaders FOXBusiness

President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Multiple executives at major U.S. corporations have expressed their disapproval of President Donald Trump’s decision Thursday to remove the United States from the Paris Climate Accord.

FOX Business takes a look at the latest CEOs who took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the subject.

  • 1. Elon Musk

    Elon Musk

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk quit one of the president’s advisory councils after the decision was made to exit the agreement.

  • 2. Bob Iger

    Bob Iger

    Disney’s Bob Iger, who served on the President’s Strategic and Policy Forum, stepped down shortly after Musk, citing similar reasons for his decision.

  • 3. Jeff Immelt

    Jeff Immelt

    Jeff Immelt, the head of Boston-based General Electric, said he was “disappointed” with the news that the U.S. would no longer be part of the Paris Accord.

  • 4. Lloyd Blankfein

    Lloyd Blankfein

    In his first-ever tweet, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein expressed his discontent, saying the decision by President Trump was a setback for “the U.S.’s leadership position in the world.” 

