Lawmakers seek to strip public funds from Evergreen College over ‘racist’ protests

Lawmakers in Washington State are looking to strip funds from Evergreen State College in the wake of chaotic, radical protests, involving chants like “Hey-hey, ho-ho, these racist teachers have got to go.”

Continue Reading Below

The effort, spearheaded by Republican Representative Matt Manweller, involves a three-pronged approach in reaction to recent incidents at the college, which followed one white professor’s refusal to leave campus for a “Day of Absence,” requiring all white students and faculty leave the premises for a day of diversity classes.

Manweller will introduce a bill to privatize the college over the course of five years. He will also order an investigation into whether any civil rights laws have been violated and push to remove $24 million in capital funding currently allocated under the state budget for Evergreen College.

“Colleges and universities need to be a place that is open to debate and the free exchange of ideas regardless of skin color, religion or ethnicity. Public money should never be spent on institutions that advocate for openly racist policies,” Rep. Manweller said in a statement to FOX Business.

The campus erupted into chaos last week after Professor Bret Weinstein emailed student organizers, refusing to exit the premises on the Day of Absence. Traditionally, students voluntarily participating in the activity attended workshops off campus while other students remained on site.

“On a college campus, one’s right to speak—or to be—must never be based on skin color,” Weinstein wrote, saying group organizers could take his email as a “formal protest of this year’s structure.”

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Since then disturbing videos have been released of students screaming and cursing at administrators, and there have been repeated calls for Weinstein’s resignation, with students asserting his response is racist. Weinstein was told by police last week he was no longer safe on campus and was forced to hold class in a nearby park.

“These students, in their ignorance and anger, are trying to undo the civil rights movement and return us to a Jim Crow era of education policies," Rep. Manweller told FOX Business. "We said no to segregated education 50 years ago and we’re saying no today."

Similar instances of attempts to stifle free speech have taken place at college campuses across the country. One notable instance at Berkeley College earlier this year involved the cancelling of a speech by controversial Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos amid violent protests, which caused President Donald Trump to get involved.

If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view - NO FEDERAL FUNDS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

Berkeley issued an apologetic statement after the incident, but since then conservative firebrands like Ann Coulter have had speeches canceled as well.

This issue has become so widespread, Harvard University President Drew Gilpin Faust took it up during her commencement address to graduates, saying “It is not about the freedom to out-shout others while everyone has their fingers in their ears. For free speech to flourish, we must build an environment where everyone takes responsibility for the right not just to speak, but to hear and be heard, where everyone assumes the responsibility to treat others with dignity and respect.”

Evergreen State College did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.