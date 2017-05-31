Trump's 'covfefe' tweet is comical, let's give him a little credit: Corey Lewandowski

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski on Wednesday defended the president’s late-night confusing “covfefe” tweet, saying “maybe it was a mistake [and] maybe it wasn’t .”

“I don’t know what it means, but I think it’s pretty funny to be honest with you. I think it shows a little bit of the humor that the president has, because he retweeted another one today that says, you know, ‘hey, figure out what that is,’” Lewandowski told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney.

The social media sphere was abuzz Wednesday in reaction to the tweet, which left many asking “what is the meaning of the word ‘covfefe?’”

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe” Trump tweeted at 12:06am ET on Wednesday.

The president eventually deleted the tweet, and later issued an update.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

But Varney pressed Lewandowski, asking, “This is the president of the United States tweeting unintelligible words in the middle of the night, you understand they’re asking, ‘what’s going on?”

“This is the same thing it’s always been, the president going directly to the American people. And, you know, the uproar of the mainstream media because he put a word out that now everyone is talking about is amazing to me,” Lewandowski said.

“I love the fact that he continues to go directly to the American people with his message and his tweets and he pushes back on false narratives that take place. And, you know what, he used a word that no one had heard of before, maybe it was a mistake, maybe it wasn’t, I think it’s comical and let’s give him a little credit, let’s have a little levity for a change,” he added.