Border patrol agents discover 14 illegal immigrants in a dump truck

Border patrol agents discovered 14 illegal immigrants in the bed of a dump truck at the Indio Station checkpoint in California on Thursday. The immigrants, including 13 men and one woman, were found under a heavy tarp. The driver of the truck will be prosecuted for smuggling aliens and the immigrants themselves were arrested.

Continue Reading Below

Federal immigration officers also arrested nearly 200 people suspected of being in this country illegally in a five-day raid in southern California. Ninety percent of them had prior criminal convictions.