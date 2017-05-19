Russia Probe Could Take More Than A Year: Fmr. Whitewater Counsel Robert Ray

Former Whitewater Independent Counsel Robert Ray on Friday gave his estimate to how long the investigation into the alleged Trump-Russian connection will be and what he learned from his experience with leaks.

“The truth is it won’t be a matter of weeks, a criminal investigation takes time to both investigate and then make decisions about whether or not prosecutions are warranted … It is desirable for the country to have some resolution with regard to this in a period of 12 to 18 months,” he told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto.

The former federal prosecutor recalled one of the lessons he learned from the Whitewater investigation.

The Whitewater scandal was a real estate controversy involving former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton.

“If you don’t want anybody in Washington to know what it is you’re doing, you tell very few people and the people that you tell you are absolutely certain you can trust that won’t leak out of your office because leaks are just a part of you know life,” he said.

Ray believes that former FBI Director Robert Mueller was a great choice to lead the FBI’s investigation, but says Mueller will have a hard time obtaining information.

“The Justice Department will make sure that they steer a clear path for [Mueller] so he has what he needs but in regard to dealing with by his office and the White House counsel and [special] counsel… separately retained to represent the president’s interests with connection to the investigation, sure there will be battles,” he said.

