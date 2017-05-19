Medicaid Recipients Should Be Forced to Work: Louisiana Senator John Kennedy

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy (R) introduced legislation this week that encourages work requirements in exchange for Medicaid benefits.

Continue Reading Below

“If you want to get free medical care from the American tax payer on Medicaid or if you are getting it and you are between the ages of 18 and 55 and you are not disabled and you don’t have any children then you have to go to work,” the Sen. Kennedy told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

The Senate Appropriations Committee member said he doesn’t want to take Medicaid away from people that need it, and adding work requirements will benefit tax payers.

“If we can get folks back into the work force they can support themselves and their families, it will be good for them. They will be healthier, they will be happier, they will be freer and the American tax payer will be much better off, ” Sen. Kennedy said.