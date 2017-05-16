Sarah Huckabee Sanders's Dad Mike Huckabee Blasts SNL Parody

We all like a good joke, but Mike Huckabee says ‘Saturday Night Live’s’ skit making fun of his daughter Sarah Huckabee Sanders is no laughing matter.

“I thought it was a little bit silly, sexist, [and] misogynist, but my daughter is certainly capable of handling a whole lot worse than that,” Huckabee said on the FOX Business Network’s Varney & Co.

The skit, also featuring Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer, made fun of the Huckabee family and Sanders’ weight, but her Dad, the former 2016 Republican presidential candidate, said being in the public eye for over thirty years, made his daughter less vulnerable.

“She is a great wife an absolutely wonderful mother to three beautiful preschool children and she’s a generous and thoughtful person who is very charitable in her life, good to her friends and ultimately, here’s what we taught her, that she’s going to be judged by God, not by some not so funny comedy writers on ‘Saturday Night Live.’”