Fmr. Transportation Sec. LaHood to Trump on Infrastructure: Don’t Blow It

President Trump’s much anticipated $1 trillion infrastructure plan will be unveiled in ‘several weeks,’ U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao told the U.S. Chamber of Commerce during a speech on Monday.

And the news of a detailed plan in the near future has former Transportation Secretary, Ray LaHood feeling “very encouraged” that a bill is on its way.

“I think the stars are still aligned pretty carefully and pretty closely to get a bill. Secretary Elaine Chao, Secretary of Transportation gave a very good speech yesterday, very positive speech talking about the idea that the trump administration wants to put forth a big bold plan, and the money,” LaHood said during an interview on the FOX Business Network with Neil Cavuto.

A combination of private and public partnerships will be behind the funding for the $1 trillion plan.

However, the clock is ticking. LaHood cautioned that if Trump wants to pass an infrastructure bill, along with some of his other key campaign promises, he has “until about August or September to really do a couple big things.”

“Every president gets their first year to get two or three big things done, and I hope they don’t blow it. I am still optimistic that they’ll probably get some tax reform, and they’ll get an infrastructure bill,” LaHood said. “But if those things don’t happen by August, they’ve blown it. You get about a year.

The former Transportation Secretary, who has been in politics for 35 years, remains optimistic that the Trump administration will prevail when it comes to delivering on his promises to the American people, but noted Congress has to get moving.