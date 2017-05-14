Comey Should Testify in Public, Says Newt Gingrich

Former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired last week by President Trump, is willing to testify before the Senate, but only in a public hearing, reports say. Last week, the former FBI director had been invited to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a closed door session, however he declined to make an appearance.

Continue Reading Below

Newt Gingrich, the former House Speaker, explained Sunday why Comey should testify on Capitol Hill in public.

“What Jim Comey wants is to avoid one or two people leaking their version of what he said,” Gingrich told Maria Bartiromo during an interview on “Sunday Morning Futures.” “I wouldn't trust either side because the Democrats are going to take anything he says that seems to hurt Trump and they're going to distort it and leak it. The Republicans will take anything he says which seems to exonerate Trump—they'll distort it and leak it.”

Gingrich continued, saying: “We are surrounded by 24-hour a day leaks and I think we are much better off to have these things out in the open,” said Gingrich. “Let Comey tell his side of the story and just let it be out there.”

Additionally, Gingrich discussed President Trump’s warning that he might end daily White House press briefings.

“You now have a news media that's totally out of control and thinks it's more important than the President of the United States, it's more important than the Constitution, it's more important than the rule of law … I think it might be very healthy for the White House press corps to suddenly not have the daily opportunity to taunt whoever the spokesperson is … The game that we now have going on is really sick.”