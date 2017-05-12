Former NBC Chief Bob Wright on Media's Bias Against Trump: 'It's Everywhere'

Former NBC Universal CEO Bob Wright said you don't have to look far to find examples of the mainstream media's bias against President Trump. "It's everywhere," Wright told the FOX Business Network's Stuart Varney. “It’s just unfortunate, but it doesn't seem to be hurting...he's accomplishing a great deal."

Wright pointed to the US trade agreement with China and the government’s budget surplus as examples of the administration’s achievements so far.

“I saw [Commerce Secretary] Wilbur Ross this morning. This trade agreement with China, that’s usually a four-year discussion to get something like that moving. Things that are happening, you know, hitting that surplus was just billions and billions of dollars.”

When Varney pressed Wright on whether he was correct that the media was going after Trump in a very extreme and personal way, Wright responded, “Of course you are.”

But Wright says Trump should focus on his political agenda, because he can't control the media.

“There’s very little you can do about it, except ignore it or work through it. His level of accomplishment is what sets him aside right now and it’s very unfortunate."