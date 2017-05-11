Putin Will Use the Firing of Comey to his Advantage: Garry Kasparov

Human Rights Foundation Chairman Garry Kasparov on Thursday agreed with President Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, but believes he made a mistake firing him on Wednesday.

“I agree that Director Comey had to be fired when he played a role consciously, subconsciously influencing the elections. But since President Trump praised him many times as a candidate and eventually as a president, I think that we should look at the latest events, not paying too much attention to what’s happened 10 months ago or 10 weeks ago,” he told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto.

The former world chess champion used a strategy in chess to explain why Trump should have fired Comey sooner.

“I can tell you there is one chess rule. If you have a good move now, it doesn’t mean the same move will be a good move five moves later, most likely will be a mistake because a delayed decision will be carried through in a very different situation,” he said.

The 'Deep Thinking' author also explained why Comey’s firing could be beneficial to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“What Trump did just added more shadow, more suspicions… I think what Putin will do, he’ll be using it because every uncertainty plays into the hands of dictators,” he said.