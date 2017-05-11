Pat Buchanan: 'Nothing Comparable' Between Comey Firing and Nixon's 'Saturday Night Massacre'

Pat Buchanan says President Trump is being unfairly blasted for his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey. “Look, it’s not the 'Saturday Night Massacre', it’s not the firing of Douglas MacArthur by Harry Truman – it’s James Comey, and I think if he gets a good replacement in there he’s all set,” Buchanan told Stuart Varney during an interview on the FOX Business Network.

Buchanan, who served as a senior adviser to President Richard Nixon, said there is "no comparison" between Comey's dismissal and Nixon's firing of special prosecutor Archibald Cox during the Watergate investigation.

Following President Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, media outlets have started to draw comparisons between the real motive behind Comey’s sudden departure, and former President Richard Nixon’s “Saturday Night Massacre," which led to the resignation of U.S. Attorney General Elliot Richardson who refused to comply with the President’s request.

But Buchanan doesn't expect the media to stop comparing Trump to Nixon. The “New York Times are using the word Nixonian because they got the old sense, the bit in their teeth again, the old feeling again that they can take down another president,” Buchanan said.

President Trump has been the center of the mainstream media’s attention since descending down the escalators in Trump Tower on June 16, 2015, and has been targeted by “The establishment, the media, the deep state” the way it targeted Nixon and Ronald Reagan, said Buchanan.

He went on to add, “I think Trump was, let me say in a word, very courageous. The guy was just pounded. Worse even than Nixon, worse than Reagan. Worse than anyone and he kept coming back day after day after day. Whatever you say about him, he’s got grit,” Buchanan said.