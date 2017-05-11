Chuck Woolery: If I Shared My Conservative Politics in Hollywood, 'I Wouldn't Work'

Former ‘Love Connection’ host Chuck Woolery told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney that his conservative political views have kept him from finding work in Hollywood.

“While I was there [Hollywood], I did not allow my political leanings to be known because I couldn’t. If I did, I wouldn’t work and that’s the truth,” he said.

Woolery said the powers that be in Tinseltown had subtle ways of blackballing him.

“They would say things like, in a board room, ‘we’re considering Chuck Woolery for something’ and someone would say, ‘I don’t think that’s a good idea.’ That’s literally all they have to say,” he said.

Woolery, who co-hosts a podcast, The Blunt Force Truth, said the recent firing of FBI Director James Comey added fuel to the political fire ignited by comedians, late night talk show hosts and some in the mainstream media.

“What’s happened, I think within the last six, seven months, it [has] become nasty, and hurtful, and hateful, fearful as well. So it’s got an edge to it that it’s never really had that much before and I think it’s rather dangerous,” Woolery said.

Woolery said the political jabs will continue during Trump’s presidency because those on the left side of the political spectrum have adopted the idea of political correctness which he says originated from the Frankfurt School in Germany.

“The left is really operating on all German ideas instead of American ideas and they are totally counter to the Constitution, to the Declaration of Independence, to the Bill of Rights, to everything we hold sacred they do not hold sacred, Woolery said.