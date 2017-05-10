Trump Fires Comey, Can Sheriff David Clarke Fill His Shoes?

The White House has said the search to replace former FBI Director James Comey will begin immediately.

One name reportedly being floated as a potential replacement is Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke. He joined the FOX Business Network’s Mornings with Maria to discuss.

“This is the kind of political theater that goes on when something like this opens up,” he said. “My name has been mentioned…I try not to get into that – I’m focused on what I’m doing right now.”

While it’s not clear who Trump will choose, he tweeted this morning, saying Comey “will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job.”



James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

In Sheriff Clarke’s opinion, President Trump’s view is what ultimately matters.

“He and [Attorney General] Jeff Sessions will do what’s in the best interest of the FBI in terms of leading that organization, that agency I should say, into the future,” he said.

The outspoken Trump supporter, who has taken a tough stance on crime, said while he has not yet heard from the White House, he would likely keep any talks private.

“Those kind of conversations are confidential,” he said. “But you know I stand by, and wear it as a badge of honor, my position on crime, my position on the rule of law and the protection of law abiding citizens, which I’ve done for nearly 40 years.”

There were also reports that Clarke was considering a run for the Senate, however when asked, he said it’s “highly unlikely.”