Comey Asked for More Funding for Russia Probe Last Week: Report

Days before President Donald Trump made the decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, he asked for increased funding and staff to aid his investigation into Russia’s interference in the U.S. election, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

Comey asked Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein last week for a significant bump in both money and personnel, the Times reported. U.S. lawmakers were reportedly briefed on the request.

Since Rosenstein’s boss, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, recused himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election in March, the deputy AG was next in line to take the lead on the issue.

Rosenstein penned a letter Tuesday suggesting the FBI had lost the trust of both its staff and the public under Comey’s leadership, due to his perceived mishandling of the Hillary Clinton email server scandal.

“The way the Director handled the conclusion of the [Hillary Clinton] email investigation was wrong. As a result, the FBI is unlikely to regain public and Congressional trust until it has a Director who understands the gravity of the mistakes and pledges never to repeat them. Having refused to admit his errors, the Director cannot be expected to implement the necessary corrective actions,” Rosenstein’s memo read.

The search for an interim FBI director is underway at the Department of Justice, where candidates were interviewed Wednesday, senior DOJ officials told FOX News.