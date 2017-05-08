Buffett, Gates and Munger Reveal How Trump Can Spur Growth

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday national security, China and fencing off pandemics are policies the Trump administration should continue to focus on.

“I would certainly say to him [Trump] the same thing I would say to any other president—that their most important job is to protect us from weapons of mass destruction and that they are the most important person in the world, to put the emphasis on that,” Buffett told FOX Business’ Liz Claman.

Munger agrees with Trump’s effort of partnering with China.

“I am a great admirer of the Trump change of mind about China and making an ally out of China instead of screaming about their trade,” he said.

Bill Gates said he would advise Trump on investing in the future.

“Whether it’s research, making sure that pandemics don’t come to get us and helping other countries … I’d make sure he knew all about it,” Gates said.