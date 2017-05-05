Gov. Ricketts on Keystone: Being Less Dependent on Foreign Oil is a Big Deal

It’s that time of year again where the financial world turns their eye toward Omaha, Nebraska for Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting this weekend.

Liz Claman caught up with Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts (R) as the event kicks off in a FOX Business exclusive, where he weighed in on the Keystone pipeline, and why his state is “excited about the opportunities to get the Keystone pipeline working.”

President Trump brought the controversial Keystone pipeline back to life on March 24, by issuing a permit allowing the pipeline to be built from Canada, through Nebraska and America’s heartland.

Despite its much disputed reputation and month long protests in North Dakota, Ricketts said the project will “create jobs here in Nebraska, lots of tax revenues here in Nebraska, of course help us become less dependent on foreign oil – that’s a big deal.”

He went on to add, “We want to make sure we have energy security here in our country, and this is something that’s going to be helpful for it.”

The pipeline must still be approved public service commission that will conduct a review, and the final stamp of approval can be expected sometime later this year, or early next said Ricketts.

President Trump said he would phone Ricketts following the resurgence of the pipeline, but that has yet to happen.