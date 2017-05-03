On Our Radar

Oscar De La Hoya Takes Jab at Trump's Border Wall

Oscar De La Hoya, the legendary boxer and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, talks to FOXBusiness.com about the future of boxing on TV and his financial advice for athletes. (FOXBusiness.com)

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya took a jab at President Trump’s border wall in a new ad promoting a fight between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

“The message, yes, is for Mr. Trump, but it’s a positive message. It’s a message indicating that you have two warriors who are breaking through the wall fighting in Las Vegas,” he told FOX Business’ “After the Bell.”

The 26-year-old Alvarez (48-1-1) is the favorite over 31-year-old Chavez (50-2-1), in the 164.5-pound catch weight fight, which will take place Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Sin City.

De La Hoya explained that he wasn’t using the politically-themed ad to promote the fight.

“It’s a direct hit to Trump’s message; I’m not using Trump to promote this event because this event is promoting itself. This is a major fight. These are two superstars who are pay-per-view sellers in their own rights, who have generated millions of dollars for our country,” he said.