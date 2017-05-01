Athenahealth CEO on Replacing ObamaCare: It Has to Be Possible Not to Participate

President Trump is making a new push to repeal and replace ObamaCare, promising guaranteed coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

During an interview on the FOX Business Network’s Varney & Co., Athenahealth CEO Jonathan Bush said the Affordable Care Act focuses too much on a “social safety net” which challenges cost reducing measures.

“It’s absolutely the case that the policy so far has been, you know, let’s make sure there’s access and then we worry about cost where as in any market what you do is work on cost and more and more people access it,” he said.

The Massachusetts-based health care technology company’s founder said Congress is trying to figure out how much downstream room there is on the social safety net so that markets can work.

“Nobody wants to let go of the social safety net but on the flipside, markets don’t work if you don’t have the option to not participate. It’s gotta be possible to not participate or at least reduce your participation in a product in order for that product to become more efficient,” Bush said.

A House vote on the administration latest healthcare plans could come this week.