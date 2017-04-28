Trump puts MS-13 on notice, we're coming after you

President Trump on Friday vowed to “really go after” the brutal criminal gangs and drug cartels that prey among Americans and called out one of the most notorious MS-13.

“For too long Washington has gone after law abiding gun owners while making life easier for criminals, drug dealers, traffickers and gang members - MS-13. You know about MS-13. It’s not pleasant for them anymore,” Trump said during a speech at the National Rifle Association Leadership Forum in Atlanta.

According to the FBI, drug gangs are expanding their networks and posing an increasing threat to U.S. communities nationwide. The FBI also says gangs are more adaptable and organized exploiting new and advanced technology as a means to recruit.

The weak illegal immigration policies of the Obama Admin. allowed bad MS 13 gangs to form in cities across U.S. We are removing them fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2017

Trump said he plans to combat the increasing gang violence by appointing officials that believe in law, order and justice.

“For the first time in a long time you have a pro-second amendment, tough on crime attorney general and his name is Jeff Sessions,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, Sessions visited with law enforcement officials on Long Island, New York. Most recently, the gang was implicated in the murders of four young men whose bodies were discovered on the edge of a town park in neighboring Central Islip this month. MS-13 was blamed for 11 murders last year in Suffolk County.