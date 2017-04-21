Trump Giving Mnuchin More Muscle to Rework Dodd-Frank, Cut Tax Burdens

President Donald Trump is empowering U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Friday to get more aggressive on identifying and reducing tax burdens on Americans. Mnuchin is also expected to weed out burdensome portions of Dodd-Frank, regulations implemented in the wake of the financial crisis.

As stipulated by an executive order that will be signed Friday, Mnuchin will assess the major tax rules implemented in 2016 and identify which ones can be reduced or eliminated, according to the White House. He will be looking for policies that “impose an undue financial burden on American taxpayers,” “add undue complexity” or “exceed statutory authority.” This follows a similar executive order rolled out in February.

Deregulation is a part of a multi-pronged approach to incite higher U.S. economic growth, Mnuchin said Thursday at the Institute of International Finance Washington policy summit. The other key component is tax reform, which he noted would be both “sweeping” and out “very soon.”

At the same conference, Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn said the administration was working on a tax package that would lower rates, simplify the tax code and use it to make America more globally competitive.

In addition to the executive order, Trump is making good on his promise to give Dodd-Frank a “major haircut” by whittling down one of the Obama administration’s most significant laws. A pair of memoranda will assess the size and scope of regulators' power.

The first directive takes aim at orderly liquidation authority, which allows regulators a process by which to dissolve a large business close to failure. Mnuchin is expected to assess how this process affects taxpayers and the financial stability of the country, among other criteria. A report will be delivered to the president in 180 days.

The second calls for a review of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), which is authorized to determine when a “nonbank financial” company is in a state of financial distress that poses a threat to the U.S. economy. Mnuchin will review the process by which these businesses are designated as “Systemically Important Financial Institutions (SIFI)."

While the Trump administration is clearly focused on streamlining regulatory processes, on Thursday Cohn also highlighted the importance of getting the right people into place at these departments: “changing personnel will have an effect on a lot of the regulation we have in the system,” he said.