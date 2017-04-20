Ron Paul on Trump's Border Wall: Totally Useless

Former Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas) says President Trump's plan to build a wall along the country's Southern border a "totally useless" idea with low support in border states.

A new poll found that 61% of Texas citizens do not approve of building a wall along the border with Mexico to keep illegal immigrants out. "I’m glad that the poll shows that people in Texas don’t think much of this wall,” Paul told the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo.

"I’ve always argued that the walls are going to hinder the American people as much as anybody," Paul said. "If somebody has honestly earned money and they want to walk across the border, they become criminals, you know, they can’t do it because they have all these regulations.”

In an interview Wednesday on FOX News, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the wall is essential to shut down illegal immigration--and violent crime caused by immigrants. “I think the border wall needs to move rapidly, it will be the final affirmation that the illegality is over.”

But Paul said the Trump administration has yet to explain how rapid construction of a border wall will be paid for.

“I think a wall is totally useless and he didn’t mention how he was going to pay for that wall, you know, Sessions didn’t say a word. That’s billions of dollars, nobody knows what it will cost and it won’t work, it’s so detrimental to the concept of liberty because what it is, they’re treating a symptom rather than saying, ‘our problem is a healthy economy and allowing people to trade freely.’”