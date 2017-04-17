Kucinich: Dry Up ISIS Funding



Former Representative Dennis Kucinich (D-Ohio) said that there is no military solution to dealing with ISIS and believes U.S. generals shouldn’t have the power to make major bomb strikes without Congressional approval.

“There is no military solution and if you want to get rid of ISIS, dry up there funds. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and other nations including the U.S., covertly have helped ISIS. Let’s dry up their funds and then they are vulnerable,” he told FOX Business’ Charles Payne.

Kucinich disagrees with President Trump’s approach on giving generals more power and said they shouldn’t of had the authority to drop the ‘mother of all bombs’ in Afghanistan last Thursday.

“This idea of letting generals make the decision on dropping these kind of bombs, what’s next? Letting generals drop atomic bombs? No.The president has to maintain a tight leash on this so things don’t spiral out of control…The Congress has to definitely get involved in this as it is constitutional duty.”

The former Ohio Representative also added that “right now to escalate a war and send more of our men and women to die out there, total waste.”

