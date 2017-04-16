Tax Reform Still Possible by Year's End, Grover Norquist Says

As Tax Day approaches for Americans, Grover Norquist said Sunday he still expects a tax reform package to be completed by the end of the year.

“I do, if those Republicans who undermine Trump and the Republicans in the House and Senate… if they come back to the table and understand that we’re not going to solve all the world’s problems in one blow,” Norquist, the president of Americans for Tax Reform, told Maria Bartiromo during an interview on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

However, Norquist said that Congress’ two-week recess could have major implications on revamping both health care and the U.S. tax code.

“They may have killed reforming health care if they don’t get back to the table," he said. “They could’ve permanently damaged, crippled tax reform. They could pass something, but you’d be a trillion dollars short.”

Norquist said it’s less likely the effort to reform the tax code would be as drawn out as the GOP’s attempt to repeal and replace ObamaCare. The anti-tax hike advocate added that if lawmakers continue to synch health care and normal tax reform, it could weaken the final tax code revision.

“The guys who torpedoed health care are threatening to torpedo tax reform,” he said.