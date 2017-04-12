Trump on North Korea Threats: We Are Sending an Armada

President Trump said he is taking action after North Korea’s President Kim Jong-un threatened to nuke U.S. war ships.

“We are sending an armada, very powerful. We have submarines, very powerful, far more powerful than the aircraft carrier,” Trump told the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo. “We have the best military people on Earth. And I will say this: he is doing the wrong thing.”

Meanwhile, President Trump spoke with President Xi Jinping of China Wednesday over North Korea concerns. He said he was willing to help the U.S. with North Korea’s weapons program.

Had a very good call last night with the President of China concerning the menace of North Korea. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2017

During a meeting last week at the White House, Trump and Xi discussed trade relations between China and the U.S. “I said, look, you have a tremendous power because of trading through the border. If they don't get food, they don't get, you know, they can't sell their coal.” In his opinion, “China will do much better on trade if they help us with North Korea.”

Trump also discussed cruise missile strikes against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government in response to a chemical attack against their own people. Trump said Xi was “ok” with it and added that they get along.

“We have two very different countries, two very different peoples. But I think he understood the message and I understood what he was saying to me,” he said.