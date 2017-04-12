EPA’s Scott Pruitt: Reorganizing of the EPA is Critically Important

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator Scott Pruitt on Wednesday said President Trump is keeping his promises on the EPA by shifting its focus to developing America’s natural resources while protecting the environment.

In an interview on FOX Business Network’s The Intelligence Report, the EPA administrator said the last eight years under the Obama administration presented a “false choice” between economic growth, jobs and the environment.

“As a country, we’ve always been able to develop our economy, grow our economy and take care of our natural resources,” Pruitt said. “Since 1980, we’ve had a 65 percent reduction in those air pollutants that matter across the country, while at the same time growing our economy.”

Pruitt applauds Trump's signing of the American energy independence executive order, eliminating many of the Obama-era climate change regulations that made it difficult for businesses to operate in the U.S.

“We’ve been blessed with great resources as far as natural gas and coal. This war on one sector of our economy, the fossil fuel sector, and energy sector of our economy is over. And we are going to come in and make sure we regulate fairly and with common sense,” he said.

The EPA administrator said he wants to change the perception of regulatory overreach as the absence of regulation and eliminate it completely from the EPA.

“What regulatory overreach equals is Washington D.C., the Federal government using [regulatory] power to pick winners and losers. That type of regulation is over,” Pruitt said.