Border Patrol Union President: Illegal Immigration Decline ‘Strictly’ Due to Trump

The first 100 days of the new administration is approaching and President Trump is facing backlash on implementing many of his early promises. He has yet to follow through on his promise to repeal and replace ObamaCare, or implement a tax reform plan, but he has delivered in one area specifically; the border.

“Whether you lean left, right, or you’re in the middle you have to be a fan of what he’s done for the border patrol, for the border security. He’s done more in first 100 days than the last two administrations have done in 16 years,” Brandon Judd, Border Patrol Union President and active border patrol agent told Stuart Varney during an interview on the FOX Business Network.

In March, there were more than 16,000 undocumented immigrants apprehended and illegal border crossings as a whole saw a 30 percent drop in February, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

And on Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited the U.S.-Mexico border to reiterate Trump’s tough stance on immigration.

“I am issuing a document to all federal prosecutors that mandates the prioritization of these immigration enforcement. Starting today, federal prosecutors are now required to consider for prosecution all of the following offenses often not prosecuted in the past,” Sessions said.

Judd, who has been a border patrol agent for 20 years said he has “never seen such a quick drop” in illegal immigration, and believes it is “due strictly to president Trump’s policies.”

However, Trump’s signature campaign promise of building a wall along the southern border has hit a potential roadblock.

Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) has suggested that Congress may delay the funding of the border until 2018.

“The big chunk of money for the wall, really, is...next fiscal year’s appropriations because they literally can’t start construction even this quickly,” he said during an interview on CBS This Morning.

But Judd disagrees with Speaker Ryan’s position.

“President Trump promised the American public that he was going to secure the border, and part of securing the border is putting in place the proper technology and resources that allows us to be successful and a border wall in strategic locations is one of those things we must get done.”

The Border Patrol Union President noted the differences between the previous administration's approach to immigration enforcement, and because of Trump’s policy changes “the handcuffs are being taken off of the law enforcement agents and we’re putting the handcuffs back on the criminals.”