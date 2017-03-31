Brexit Leader Farage: European Union Just Lost Whatever Credibility they Had in the U.S.

The man behind Brexit, Nigel Farage, has called European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker a “complete and total idiot” after Juncker said he would support the independence of U.S. states in response to President Donald Trump’s support for Brexit.

In an interview with FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney, Farage said the remarks had cost Juncker and the European Union "whatever credibility it had in the USA.”

“[Juncker] is comparing the United States of America, which has a common culture and a common desire to be a nation, with the United States of Europe that he wants to build and impose upon the peoples of Europe,” Farage said. “Brexit has happened, Trump was a supporter of that project, and now frankly, this idiot, because I can’t think of a better word says that he’ll campaign for Ohio to break away from the USA."

Although Farage is now critical of the EU chief’s support of independence of U.S. states, he was reportedly recruited to help lead an effort to break up California into multiple states.

Farage said that he has to remove any doubt that it “is not me trying to break up California.” He did say the state splitting up may be a stretch, but he said Brexit proved if you want something enough, it can happen.



“I mean think about it, there are 200 countries in the world with populations smaller than California,” Farage said. “...What Brexit proves, if you want something enough, it can happen. Looking at the liberal coast and the more conservative interior, I don’t think it is completely impossible.”