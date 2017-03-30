Has Mark Cuban's Political Talk Tanked Ratings for the Dallas Mavericks?

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, an outspoken opponent of President Trump, has reportedly said he is keeping his options open when considering a run for president.

In an interview on FOX Business Network’s Varney & Co., former Mavericks co-owner Frank Zaccanelli said Cuban’s anti-Trump statements have hurt the NBA team’s TV ratings.

“I say it’s because the team is not very good and because of you know things Cuban has done and said,” he said.

Zaccanelli, who worked on H. Ross Perot’s presidential campaign, said it’s very difficult for your business to remain stagnant when you are thinking of running for president as Cuban has hinted.

“There’s going to be things that will happen and I think that you shouldn’t get out of bed in the morning if you don’t realize that the world around you is somewhat going to change,” he said.

Zaccanelli, CEO at food and beverage consultancy Fiamma Partners, said Cuban has a constitutional right to express his political views, but he must also understand the impact of his words.

“Cuban made some statements about jobs that 25,000 jobs was not that significant, it was like moving chairs around the Titanic. I would suggest to you that him or anyone else took that position is taking a very dangerous positon because those are 25,000 families that depend on those jobs,” he said.

Asked if the Dallas Mavericks owner should run for president, Zaccanelli said, “I am indifferent about it. The thing that I want is I like to see our country come together. I’d like to see the name calling stop.”