Fox News Poll: Voters Say Taxes Are Too High, Want Reform This Year

The Trump administration’s pivot from health care to taxes should find a receptive audience.

More than half of voters feel their taxes are too high, and nearly three-quarters think the tax system should be reformed this year -- but just one third expect their taxes to go down under President Trump.

In fact, when the latest Fox News Poll asked voters what’s the one thing they really want President Trump to accomplish, “cut taxes” is topped only by “create jobs” and “destroy ISIS.”

The national poll of registered voters was conducted March 12-14 -- before House Republicans pulled the health care replacement bill.

A majority, 55 percent, thinks they pay too much in taxes, down from a record 63 percent in March 2015.

Forty percent say their tax bill is “about right,” and two percent think Uncle Sam takes too little.

Forty-five percent of Democrats think their taxes are “too high,” down from 61 percent who said the same in 2015. Seven in ten Republicans continue to think the taxes they pay are too high (68 percent in 2015 and 2017).

Voters living in households with annual income over $50,000 (55 percent) as well as those making under $50,000 (53 percent) say they pay too much.