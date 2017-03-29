Britain will be the Whipping Boy of Brussels: Robin Leach

British Journalist Robin Leach on Wednesday said the next two years of negotiating Britain’s leave from the European Union will be ‘tumultuous.’

Continue Reading Below

“Today is a day in history, but it’s a day of both celebration and misery on both sides of the Cliffs of Dover,” he told FOX Business’ Liz MacDonald. “It’s gotten off to a horrid start…they are better off bringing in high-powered divorce lawyers from Hollywood than they are dealing with bureaucrats.”

Earlier Wednesday, British Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article 50 of the European Union's Lisbon Treaty, allowing the U.K. to begin the process of leaving the EU.

Leach added that there will most likely be consequences for Britain after the country divorces itself from the European Union.

“They [the EU] are going to punish Britain to make sure nobody else bolts from the European Union…Britain will be the whipping boy of the bureaucrats in Brussels,” Leach said.

