Trucking Company CEO: EPA Regulations are Creating Safety Issues

Trucking company leaders met with President Trump at the White House to lend their support in reforming the Affordable Care Act and rolling back regulations.

During an interview on FOX Business Network’s Varney & Co., James Burg Trucking Company CEO Jim Burg said his company has taken quite a hit due to the rising cost of Obamacare.

“We were forced to cut plan choices to our employees,” Berg said "We needed for them to contribute more and we had to cut bonuses just so that we could remain profitable with those increases."

Berg says regulations enforced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) limit the trucking industry’s ability to stay competitive with modern equipment.

“The EPA has forced us to run older trucks that do not have the most advanced safety technologies available today,” he said. “The most advanced safety components are only available on new equipment. We cannot retrofit that to the equipment that we run in our fleets today,” Berg said.

Berg said the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), which is the lead federal government agency responsible for regulating and providing safety oversight of commercial motor vehicles, has been “out of control” under the Obama administration.

“We are looking forward to working with [Transportation] Secretary Chow to make sure that we focus on safe regulations, efficiency based regulations and get away from the challenges we had in the past,” he said.