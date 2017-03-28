From Homelessness to Meeting Trump: The Path to Success

A small business owner who met with President Trump on Monday explained her career path—from being homeless, to creating her own company and now meeting the commander-in-chief at the White House—during an interview on FOX Business.

Continue Reading Below

“It was unbelievable because there were so many wonderful entrepreneurs… It was just wonderful just to be in that room,” Celeebrate Us Gift Baskets & More Founder Lisa Phillips told “After the Bell’s” Melissa Francis.

Phillips, who was homeless prior to starting her own small business, explained how a college education played a key role in her path toward success.

“I knew that with only a high school diploma I didn’t have enough education…I had some skills, but not a lot of skills to be totally lifted out of poverty,” Phillips said, adding, “There’s no feeling in the world like not knowing where you are going to sleep at night. And so I have to mentally deal with that… but like anything, you need to get a plan.

Additionally, Phillips described her meeting with President Trump at the White House.

“It was unbelievable because there were so many wonderful entrepreneurs… It was just wonderful just to be in that room.”