Democrats are in 'Fantasy World' Over Tax Reform: Grover Norquist

Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist expressed doubt on Monday that Democrats and Republicans will be able to collaborate on tax reform.

“In private conversation with business leaders, Democrats—senators and congressman—to raise money, have been telling the business community they agree that the rate needs to come down for 15 years,” Norquist told FOX Business’ David Asman. “But in power, they never do it and if they even talked about a teeny cut in the corporate rate, they wanted a $1.4 trillion net tax hike. That’s what Obama and the Democrats always asked for during his eight years. That’s fantasy world.”

Norquist also believes the Trump administration has enough votes for significant tax reform, though he said the changes might only last 10 years due to the GOP’s inability to pass the American Health Care Act last week.

“What we’ll probably end up with is temporary tax reform because we needed the lower taxes and less spending of repealing ObamaCare, in order to make the tax plan that the Republicans and the president have permanent,” he said.

Additionally, Norquist said a new carbon tax isn’t necessary and “is not happening.”