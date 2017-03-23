There Are Still Enough 'No' Votes to Kill GOP Health Bill: Rep. Brooks

With hours remaining before a scheduled House vote on the health care bill that would replace Obamacare, Freedom Caucus member Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney that there are still enough “no” votes to kill the plan.

“It’s been marketed to the American people that we are going to repeal Obamacare with a result being that premiums are going to go down on health insurance,” he said. “The Republican welfare bill that is before us… is actually going to increase health insurance premiums by 15 to 20 percent over the next two years.”

Brooks, who opposes the GOP bill, says there have been no significant changes to the bill that would sway members of the House Freedom Caucus to vote in favor of the plan.

“As long as you’re looking at significant increases in health insurance premiums, because of the flaws of this legislation, you’re not going to get Conservatives to move against the American people like we are being asked to do,” he said.

In a final push for the GOP bill ahead of Thursday's planned vote, President Trump was meeting at the White House with members of the House Freedom Caucus.