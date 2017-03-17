Trump, Merkel & CEOs to Talk Business, Jobs

President Donald Trump will meet Friday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and a group of prominent CEOs with a vested interest in maintaining a beneficial business relationship between the two countries.

Friday morning, Salesforce CEO Marc Beinoff tweeted a picture of the White House, saying he is in D.C. for the meeting:

I'm going to the WH today to meet with Merkle & Trump to discuss workforce devlp incl. gender equality. What message should I deliver? pic.twitter.com/dh0fpfxPdJ — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) March 17, 2017

Joe Kaeser, CEO of Siemens - the largest manufacturing and electronics company in Europe - and Harald Krueger, CEO of automaker BMW, are accompanying Merkel to the meeting with Trump--which was postponed due a snowstorm on Tuesday.

In a statement to FOX Business, BMW Group’s head of business and finance communications said “We understand from the German government that one of the main topics for the business delegation will be to discuss training initiatives. Well-trained people working in our manufacturing and sales operations in the U.S. are the basis for our success in this country.”

The company declined to comment further ahead of the meeting, and Siemens declined to comment altogether at the time of publication.

President Trump has promised to tackle America’s mounting trade deficits, reiterating that pledge Wednesday during a speech in Detroit at the American Center for Mobility.

“[Politicians] said [these chronic deficits] helped us win friends abroad. I don't want friends abroad if that's what it's going to take…They don’t like us. They think we’re stupid,” the president said before a group of auto executives, workers and union members.

Trump's “buy American, hire American” agenda could include a House GOP proposed border-adjustment tax; a 20% tariff on goods produced outside the U.S. and sold domestically. The tariff is expected to be among the topics Merkel will bring up in her meeting at the White House.

“There are…reports that Merkel will urge against a border adjusted tax and is considering retaliatory tariffs on the U.S.," said Doug Holtz-Eakin, American Action Forum president, in an interview with FOX Business. "In theory, the House Blueprint wouldn’t affect U.S. trade at all, but other details of the House tax plan might.”

Merkel called the U.S. border-adjustment tax a “protective tariff” and has said Berlin would consider retaliating with higher taxes on American businesses, according to Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine.

In 2016, America’s trade deficit with Germany was its fifth largest at more than $64 billion. In January, the U.S. imported a surplus of $4.9 billion worth of goods from the European country when compared to the amount it exported there, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Earlier this month the president’s top advisor on trade, Peter Navarro, told a group of economists “Germany is one of the most difficult trade deficits that we're going to have to deal with."

Germany is the third largest export economy in the world; in 2016 it enjoyed a record surplus of more than 8% of GDP, according to the country’s statistics agency. Last year, the U.S. served as the top purchaser of German goods, importing $114 billion worth of German products, chief among them vehicles and car parts. The proposed U.S. import tax has become a mounting concern for both Merkel, who faces reelection in September, and German business leaders.

German executives will likely draw attention to their contributions to job creation in the U.S., where Siemens employs 50,000 American workers and BMW’s South Carolina plant, with 8,000 jobs, is the nation’s top auto exporter. BMW says it is directly or indirectly responsible for 70,000 jobs in the U.S.



Trump has been openly critical of automakers, including BMW, which he derided for its plans to build a new $1 billion plant in Mexico. He also criticized German car manufacturers for unfair trade practices in an interview with German newspaper Bild: "How many Chevrolets do you see in Germany? Not too many, maybe none, you can see nothing over there, it's a one-way street.”

The president will also likely discuss a prospective new trade alliance with the German chancellor. The Trump administration is still considering entering into the proposed trade agreement with the European Union, known as the Transatlantic Trade & Investment Partnership (TTIP).