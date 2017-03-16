Grover Norquist: Democrats Have an Ulterior Motive Behind Releasing Trump's Tax Returns

The battle over Trump’s tax returns took an interesting twist on March 14, when MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow revealed a portion of the president’s federal tax form from 2005 – showing he paid roughly 25% in federal income taxes.

During an interview with Stuart Varney on the FOX Business Network, Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist said all the hype from Democrats over Trump’s more than a decade old tax form is to shift the focus from Americans thinking about their own taxes.

“They certainly don’t want to talk about taking the business taxes down from 35 to 20%, the individual rates down to three rates, getting rid of the death tax, getting rid of the AMT,” Norquist said. “These are very popular with the American people, [they would] be very helpful to the economy. They’d rather talk about whether we saw a 12-year-old tax return number.”

Norquist suggests the American people are a lot smarter than the Democrats give them credit for, and “they understand the damage a tax does may be indirect, but it hurts.”

Trump made it clear that repealing and replacing ObamaCare is the first priority under his roughly 50-day old administration, but people are also keeping a close eye on whether he can fulfill his promise of a tax cut package within the same year.

“I think it can be done by August, the ball could bounce and it could take til September. But spot me until September and the answer is yes,” Norquist said.