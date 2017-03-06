On Our Radar

Nigel Farage: The European Union is Dying Before Our Very Eyes

By Politics FOXBusiness

Nigel Farage, former UK Independence Party leader, on what to expect from Presdient Trump's meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the state of play in the French election.

Nigel Farage, the man behind Brexit, predicted the end of the European Union on the FOX Business Network.

While discussing the state of play in the Netherlands and French elections, host Stuart Varney asked Farage to make a prediction.

“Six months from now, is the European Union [shakier] than it is now because of those two elections?”

Farage said Marine Le Pen, considered by some as the French Donald Trump, would “shift the center of gravity” of the European Union debate in France, even if she didn’t win.  

“The European Union is dying before our very eyes,” he added. “The only question is, how long will it take?”

