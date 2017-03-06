Nigel Farage: The European Union is Dying Before Our Very Eyes

Nigel Farage, the man behind Brexit, predicted the end of the European Union on the FOX Business Network.

While discussing the state of play in the Netherlands and French elections, host Stuart Varney asked Farage to make a prediction.

“Six months from now, is the European Union [shakier] than it is now because of those two elections?”

Farage said Marine Le Pen, considered by some as the French Donald Trump, would “shift the center of gravity” of the European Union debate in France, even if she didn’t win.

“The European Union is dying before our very eyes,” he added. “The only question is, how long will it take?”